Ben To Be Out Battled At Goodwood

Benbatl will be popular at Goodwood in the Celebration Mile and I am a huge fan of Godolphin, but he hasn’t been seen since coming home third in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last September and you have to wonder why?

It may be that he has been saved for an Autumn campaign, but it may be he has had some issues, but wither way his supporters will have to take his fitness levels on trust, and that is a risk in my book.

Chindit, on the other hand, has already raced four times this season, winning the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on his return but failing to bother the judge since with three consecutive fifth places. To put those in to context, they were all in Group One events, the 2000 Guineas, the St. James’s Palace Stakes, and the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville earlier this month when three lengths behind Palace Pier. He gets 6lb from the likely favourite and has the aforementioned fitness edge as well which I am hoping will swing things in his favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chindit 3.35pm Goodwood 100/30 bet365, Paddy Power, and others