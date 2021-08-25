Rocco To Deliver Knock Out Blow At Down Royal

Value is always the name of the game and with Hi Stranger a winner last time out, we should get a good price about Rocco Bay here who receives 4lb from the likely favourite.

Sent off at a big price on her debut at Killarney, a prime indicator that a horse is either a) no good or b) open to plenty of improvement, she outran her price of 18/1 when beaten less than three lengths at the line, despite being slowly away and being hampered three out before running green where it counts.

With even nominal improvement, she certainly looks more than capable of winning a race, and it would suit me (if not my bookmakers) if today turned out to be that day – Jamie Codd rides, which is always a bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rocco Bay 7.00pm Down Royal 4/1 most bookmakers