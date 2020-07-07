Betfred World Matchplay session schedule confirmed

The session times for the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay have been confirmed ahead of this year’s unique staging of the prestigious event.

The World Matchplay will take place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes from July 18-26, with 32 players competing for the Phil Taylor Trophy.

In a change to the original schedule, the afternoon session on Sunday July 19 will not now take place, with the four first round matches being split across the opening four evening sessions of the event from Saturday-Tuesday.

The second round will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the quarter-finals split across Thursday and Friday.

Saturday July 25 will see the semi-finals held, before the tournament concludes with the final on Sunday July 26.

The Betfred World Matchplay draw will be made on Sunday July 12 following the conclusion of the fifth Players Championship event in the PDC Summer Series.

The Betfred World Matchplay will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, on RTL7 in the Netherlands, in various worldwide territories through DAZN and via the PDC’s global broadcast partners, as well as at PDCTV.

2020 Betfred World Matchplay

Schedule of play – all times BST

Saturday July 18 (1800)

5x First Round Matches

Sunday July 19 (1800)

5x First Round Matches

Monday July 20 (1800)

5x First Round Matches

Tuesday July 21 (1800)

1x First Round, 4x Second Round Matches

Wednesday July 22 (1900)

4x Second Round Matches

Thursday July 23 (1900)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 24 (1900)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 25 (2000)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 26 (2030)

Final