Class-dropping Casement an 11/1 punt at Ponte

Now dropped back in class, Casement looks worth a punt at 11/1 in the 2.20 at Pontefract today.

This Michael Applen=by trained has won once and been placed once in three starts over thos course and distance.

The success caem at the start of last season in a class 5 off 72 and following a numbet of soloid efforst to make the frame, Casement got back to winning ways in a class 4 at Epsom when making all and holding om gamely to score by a head off 79.

Casement is now able to race off 1lb lower (78) and should now be spot on to do himself justice having shaped as if needing hos first two starts this season in class 4 affairs at Yarmouth and Thirsk.

He also now drops back into class 5 company in which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in seven starts.

This is the easiest task he has faced for some time, so with underfoot conditions also fine Casement looks to have plenty going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Casement (11/1 bet365 – BOG)