BetVictor World Cup Of Darts moved to Graz

he 2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts is now set to be held from November 6-8 in Graz as Austria prepares to host the event for the first time.

The 32-nation World Cup of Darts had been originally planned to take place in Hamburg in June, but was amongst the tournaments postponed recently due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now set to be held across three days, each featuring two sessions of action, in November at the Premstättner Halle in Graz/Premstätten.

This tournament will replace the planned new dates for the 2020 Austrian Darts Open European Tour event.

However, tickets purchased for the original dates of the Austrian Darts Open will remain valid for the equivalent session of the new dates. Further details can be obtained from PDC Europe via www.pdc-europe.tv.

The 2019 BetVictor World Cup of Darts was won by Scotland’s Peter Wright and Gary Anderson, pictured, as they claimed the title for the first time by defeating Ireland’s William O’Connor and Steve Lennon in the final.

England and the Netherlands have won the World Cup four times apiece since the tournament – which is unique on the PDC circuit for the combination of Doubles and Singles ties – was introduced a decade ago.

2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Friday November 6

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm local time, 12pm-4pm GMT)

First Round x8

Evening Session (7pm-11pm local time, 6pm-10pm GMT)

First Round x8

Saturday November 7

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm local time, 12pm-4pm GMT)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (7pm-11pm local time, 6pm-10pm GMT)

Second Round x4

Sunday November 8

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm local time, 12pm-4pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm-11pm local time, 6pm-10pm GMT)

Semi-Finals & Final