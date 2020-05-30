Four PDC European Tour Dates confirmed

Four PDC European Tour events are planned to be held in September and October, as Budapest, Jena, Gibraltar and Prague prepare to host tournaments.

The 2020 European Tour season had begun with the Belgian Darts Championship earlier this year, before the global Coronavirus pandemic led to a suspension of events.

Due to restrictions in place in Germany and the Netherlands, planned events in Sindelfingen, Leverkusen, Trier, Munich, Hildesheim, Riesa and Leeuwarden will not now be able to take place this year.

However, the following European Tour events will be able to take place later this year:

Hungarian Darts Trophy (Budapest) – September 4-6

German Darts Open (Jena) – September 11-13

Gibraltar Darts Trophy (Gibraltar) – September 25-27

Czech Darts Open (Prague) – October 16-18.

These events will be followed from October 29-November 1 with the European Championship in Dortmund.

In addition, the World Series of Darts Finals remain planned to take place in Salzburg from September 18-20, while the rescheduled BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Graz from November 6-8 will conclude the year’s action in Europe.

Fans with tickets for events which have been affected by postponements will be contacted by PDC Europe in due course in relation to their booking.