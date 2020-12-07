Bhutan appeals at 9s in Musselburgh opener

Having fallen in the weights, I think Bhutan looks decent value at 9/1 in the ex6ended 2m 3f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Musselburgh (12.15).

Trained by Jonjo O’Neill, this seven-year-old was last successful 13 months ago in a class 4 at Ludlow when scoring by 1/2 a length under a 7lb claimer off a mark of 117.

He backed that up with a solid 3/4 length second in a class 4 at Warwick off 122 and was then far from disgraced when fourth in a couple of class 3 contests at Ludlow and Wetherby off 127.

Bhutan also ran well three starts back at Bangor when a keeping on 8 1/4 length third of 11 to Chirico Vallis in a class 3 off 124.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, went on to follow-up off 133 and ran well in his hat-trick bid when second in a class 2 off 137.

Garo De Juilly, who came second, also scored next time up by 10 lengths off an official rating of 131, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair.

Bhutan comes into it on the back of a fair fourth at Ludlow and having been eased another pound is now able to race off 121.

It makes him look nicely weighted on the pick of his form in a grade in which he has run just four times – winning once and finishing in the frame on another occasion.

Philip Armson also takes off a handy 8lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bhutan (9/1 888sport – BOG)