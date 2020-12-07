Chitra weighted to bet back to winning ways at Wolverhampton

Chitra ran a cracker when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.40).

This Daniel Kubler trained four-year-old filly landed back-to-back class 5 contests over 5f at Lingfield 12 months ago.

In the last of those she tracked the leader before running on strongly to score by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 77.

Chitra has gone on to be placed twice this year in class 4 contests, finishing third at Chepstow off 78 and second at the same venue off 76.

She is now able to race in this class 5 off 72 – 3lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into it having been beaten just a head by Mutabaahy over this course and distance in a class 5.

After racing prominently, Chitra stayed on strongly inside the last and only just failed to get up. It was an effort which suggested her time was near and she is able to race in this same grade affair off an unchanged rating.

It gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective of going one better in a grade in which she has a 36 per cent strike having won four of her 11 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Chitra (9/2 bet365, Boylesports – BOG)