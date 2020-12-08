Pop The Cork the standout punt at Uttoxeter

Having shaped nicely on return to action, Pop The Cork looks worth a punt at 100/30 now dropped in class in the 2m handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter today (12.45).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained four-year-old opened his account over this course and distance on soft ground when only having to be ridden out to score by just over two lengths.

He went to to finish a solid second to the now 125-rated Ask Himself in a class 4 handicap at Warwick two starts later off 113, after which he was out up 6lb.

Pope the Cork was then given a break and posted a solid effort at Wetherby back in October when keeping on to finish a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Fransham in a class 3 off 119.

He wasn’t unduly knocked about and the winner is a progressive sort who has has since gone on to bolt up by 6 1/2 lengths at the same venue off 130.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Pop The Cork is able to race i it off 1lb lower.

He is also entitled to come on for that run and appeals as the type to go on progressing on his second start since undergoing a wind-op.

Pop The Cork is also now reunited with Jonjo O’Neill Jnr, who has won once and been placed once on him, so everything looks in place for a huge run in what looks a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Pop The Cork (100/30 bet365 – BOG)