Friday Tips: Ooh Is It fancied to open account

I think Ooh Is It is on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 5/1 in the 6f handicap at Chepstow (3.30).

This David Evans trained three-year-old shaped with promise in the two of his three starts as a juvenile, most notably on debut at Lingfield where he dwelt at the start before keeping on to finish a 5 3/4 length fourth of eight to Breath Of Sun.

The winner went on to follow-up before finishing third of four in a class 4 contest on handicap debut off a mark of 85.

Mummy Bear, who came second, has also scored since and ran a fair race last time out in a class 5 to finish fourth off 71.

The third home The Hulk has also gone on to bag a brace of successes and ran in a class 4 last time out off 83 – so that gives the form a strong look.

It suggest that Ooh Is It should be more then capable of winning a class 6 contest off this nature off his current mark of 62 and he shaped better than the bare result last time out on handicap debut at Bath off 2lb higher when finishing fifth of nine but but getting the clearest of passages.

So with his handler also in good form, I think Ooh Is It has lots going for him in what looks a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ooh Is It (5/1 William Hill)