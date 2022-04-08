BKB 25 is just hours away!

The only way to watch our biggest show yet is on www.fite.tv – because all the tickets for Sunday’s show sold out a couple of weeks ago.

Looking at the bill, I’m not surprised.

We’ve got two world-title fights, British title fights, fans’ favourites, our first ever women’s fight, a couple of heavyweight scraps and plenty of future stars.

The clash between Jimmy-Sweeney and Barrie Jones will decide the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 and how about the fight between Carl Hobley and Mickey Parker for Hobley’s world cruiserweight championship?

Carl and Mickey are good friends and veterans with a great story.

Carl was planning to watch BKB Lockdown II last March on television – before we rang him up and asked if he could fight on the show instead!

We knew Carl was a game gloved boxer and were relieved when he agreed to fight Rob Cunningham at short notice.

Carl won the fight and he’s kept winning. He’s the world cruiserweight champion and makes his first defence against Mickey.

Mickey has been fighting for BKB™ for a long time, has had his setbacks – and come back stronger.

Mickey always said his target was the British title and he achieved that dream with that dramatic come-from-behind knockout of Dave Thomas last year.

Mickey showed great heart that night to tough it out when Dave caught him with some big shots – and then found the punch to win it.

That has led to this shot at Carl’s belt.

I know Carl and Mickey are good pals, but they will be forgotten on Sunday when they go toe to toe.

Both are bringing big support with them and millions more will be watching around the world.

I can’t wait!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown