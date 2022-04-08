O’Brien Newcomer Allegedly Has A Touch Of Class

At The Curragh it looks as if Aidan O’Brien could have a good day with some well-regarded maidens making their appearances, though I suspect the two-year-olds may be sighters to get an idea of just how good some of the others back at home at Ballydoyle really are. One horse that is rumoured to be a class act is the three-year-old Waterville who has his first start in the mile and a quarter maiden at 4.45pm.

A son of Camelot out of Holy Moon and a half-brother to Irish oaks winner Sea Of Class he looks very well bought at 280,000 Euros and currently holds entries in the Dante Stakes at York as well as the English and Irish Derbies. Priced at 16//1 for Epsom, he would need to win this and do so impressively to justify that price and although I will not be backing him for the classic yet even if he does win, I will be surprised if he doesn’t make a winning start this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Waterville 4.45pm The Curragh 5/4 all bookmakers