Bred In The Purple

And another each-way bet at The Curragh to round things off with in their 1000 Guineas where William Haggas sends multiple winner Purple Pay for her seasonal debut after wins last season in France for trainer Cedric Rossi. She has changed hands since for two-million Euros and is a fascinating contender in a decent race where there are plenty of question marks against many of the horses shorter in the betting.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Purple Pay 3.45pm The Curragh 9/1 Bet365 and Boylesports