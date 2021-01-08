BKB still confident that February date will go ahead

I TOLD you last week we have booked a show for February and we are still confident it will go ahead.

We have already staged one BKB Lockdown show and everything is in place for another.

We have Saturday, February 27 pencilled in for the next one and that’s something for us all to look forward to at this difficult time.

I like to think we are doing our bit to keep everyone’s spirits up.

As I’ve said before, our You Tube figures rocketed during the lockdown last year and we were very happy with pay-per-view sales for the BKB Lockdown show last November.

These figures tell me we are giving fight fans what they want. We give them all action, 50-50 fights that usually produce knockdowns and drama.

There are so many big fights to look forward to – including the rematch between Jimmy Sweeney and Ricardo Franco.

If you follow Ricardo on Facebook, you will have seen he’s had a terrible few weeks with ill health. He’s been in hospital twice for emergency surgery. There was an eight-hour operation to remove his bowel and another because of complications.

Apparently it takes most people months to recover from such operations. Ricardo was back training within weeks!

He tells me he will definitely be fighting again this year.

Our bareknuckle boxers are made of different stuff!

Ricardo also told me that after he posted about his heath issues, Jimmy messaged him within minutes wishing him well and saying he was looking forward to their rematch.

That was a lovely touch from Jimmy and reminded me of something Glenn McCrory said to me a while ago.

Glenn has been involved in boxing at all levels all his life and he says the difference between bareknuckle boxers and the pro gloved scene is that our fighters have way more respect for each other and they don’t have the same egos.

They punch each other black and blue – and then have a pint together afterwards.

That’s one of the things Glenn loves about BKB™.

He’s looking forward to the February show – and so am I.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown