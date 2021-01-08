Well-weighted Restive worth siding with at Southwell

On a day which looks unattractive from a punting perspective, Restive rates the sole bet at 15/2 in the 2m handicap at Southwell (5.45).

This eight-year-old has won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 start at the venue. He was last successful here over 1m 6f back in November 2019 when in the care of Mick Appleby and scoring easily by 11 lengths in a class 6 off a mark of 62.

Restive got pit up to 72 for that and ran well off his revised rating when runner-up two starts later, again at this track, in a class 5.

He has been well-beaten in all four starts since joining Mick Easterby back in October off a mark of 68, but that has resulted in the assessor cutting him plenty of slack.

Restive is now able to race off a career-low rating of 58 and that gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 6 – a grade in which he has a 20 per cent strike rate.

William Pyle also takes off another 7lb with his claim and the way in which Restive scored here over 1m 6f suggests he won’t have a problem with today’s trip which he now tackles for the first time.

So with the yard back among the winners, it would be no surprise to see him bounce back and capitalise on a drop in the weights.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Restive (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms)