BKB™ was this week seen in millions of homes across the United States

ABC and CNN sent cameras to Mike Richman’s gym as he prepares to fight Jimmy Sweeney on BKB Lockdown II on Saturday, March 27 and the features aired last week.

Richman already has a big profile from his MMA career and there’s huge interest in the fight in the States.

Jimmy reckons he could have more support over there than Richman!

Perhaps he’s right.

Whenever I’ve been to New York it seems that every person I meet claims to be second or third generation Irish – and very proud of the fact.

They are sure to all be rooting for Jimmy.

The fight will also be for the John L Sullivan belt, in an honour of the first bareknuckle boxing great.

In his time, Sullivan was the best known sportsman on the planet.

He was the Muhammad Ali of his day, described on his Wikipedia page as “a cultural icon of the late 19th century America, arguably the first boxing superstar and one of the world’s highest-paid athletes of his era.”

Sullivan is in the history books as the last bareknuckle world heavyweight champion and the first to wear the crown after the invention of gloves.

Jimmy tells me he’s going to be a cross between Sullivan and ‘One-Punch Mickey,’ the bareknuckle fight from the ‘Snatch’ movie played by Brad Pitt, and I’m sure American audiences are going to love the way he fights and his personality.

The deal we have struck with the American streaming service MSVN has taken the sport to a new level and given our fighters an even greater platform.

I’m convinced that once American audiences have seen our shows they will want more and want us to take fights over to the States.

We also have a deal with Russian television and I’m convinced they will want us to promote over there at some stage, so the future is very exciting for BKB™.

Joe Smith-Brown