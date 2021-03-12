Chicken GOOLIES are more WTF than KFC says BOLTON binman

By
Dougie McDermott
-
0
134

Diners SHOCK after purchasing CHICKEN STRIPS from a Bolton CHIP SHOP only to discover then were more COCK than hen and defiantly more than a MOUTHFUL each.

Binman Jimmy Kay

Jimmy Kay from Bolton contacted Daily Sport after the incident on his lunch break last week, the Bolton BINMAN said “There definitely must have been a COCK UP at the factory to end up with this, everyone at the depot has been taking the piss all week since.”

The owner of the CHIPPY asked to remain nameless and said “We’ve offered him FREE chips for a year to make up for the unsavoury item.”

Jimmy added “Not a bad outcome FREE chips and the MISSUS gobbled up the chicken when I took it home.”

Well Sport Readers Chicken Goujons is one thing but chicken GOOLIES is a whole different BALL GAME.

