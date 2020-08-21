EVERYONE seems to be talking about women’s boxing at the moment

First of all there was that war between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas in Eddie Hearn’s back garden and last weekend there was that massive shock when Jessica McCaskill upset Cecilia Braekhus.

This weekend it’s the Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon rematch and it’s a matter of time before we see women’s bareknuckle boxing on our shows.

We’ve spoken to a few big names and if you read the Daily Star a while ago you will have seen that Chantelle Cameron has shown an interest.

Chantelle has been to a few of our shows and if you’ve seen her boxing on Channel Five, you will know she can really fight.

I think the idea of becoming the first woman to win world titles with gloves and in bareknuckle boxing appeals to her.

Chantelle’s next boxing match should be for the world title and whenever she decides she needs a new challenge, I hope she gets in touch with us.

I have always been keen to put women on our shows. We are a forward thinking company and are always looking to find new talent.

We want to put on the best shows we possibly can and if we can make the right women’s matches, we will.

I’ve watched a fair bit of women’s boxing and the ones at the top can really fight – and bang.

Katie Taylor has shown she can do it all. She has great balance, every punch in the book and as she showed in the first fight with Persoon, she can really dig in as well when the going gets tough.

Katie has done so much for women’s boxing. She has opened the doors for a lot of other women’s boxers and I’m sure that once we start signing up a few women, more will follow.

The time is right for us to see women’s bareknuckle boxing, so watch this space!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown