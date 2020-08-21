York Saturday Tips: Bodyline of major interest in Melrose

I am all over Bodyline now that he finally gets stepped up in trip in the 1m 6f Melrose Handicap at York on Saturday (2.25).

This Sir Mark Prescott trained three-year-old came good at the second time of asking as a juvenile when scoring by 1/2 a length at Epsom.

Bodyline backed that up with a solid second at Chepstow and there was lots to like about his return to action at Royal Ascot when a 3 1/2 length sixth of 17 to Hukum in the 1m 4f King George Stakes off 85.

After racing well off the pace in the early stages, he was making rapid headway a furlong from home when denied a clear run.

When switched sharply right by Luke Morris to see daylight, he then flew home to be gaining all the way to the line.

It was a huge effort given how the race panned out and Bodyline now meets the runner-up Kipps, who is shorter in the betting than him for this, on 3lb better terms.

The form also looks strong as the winner has gone on to bolt up in Group 3 at Newbury, whilst the third home Subjectivist has since landed a Listed contest at Hamilton before finishing third in a Group 3 at Goodwood.

Bodyline also ran better than the bare result suggest last time out when a 2 1/4 length runner-up in a four-runner affair over 1m 4f at Newmarket where he found the slow pace against him and stayed on late having been awkwardly away.

This big field in which a strong end-to-end gallop looks assured will suit much better, as will the step up to 1m 6f as Bodyline has been crying out for a greater stamina test all season.

He also looks well-weighted off a mark of 87 and is now reunited with Ryan Tate who is 1-1 on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts each-way Bodyline (8/1 William Hill – paying 5 places)