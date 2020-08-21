Virgin Snow value in fillies’ handicap at York

Now dropped back in class and trip, Virgin Snow looks decent value at 10/1 in the 1m 2f fillies’ handicap at York today (4.15).

This Ed Dunlop trained three-year-old shaped with promise in two runs as a juvenile and got off the mark on seasonal reappearance over the trip of this at Haydock on handicap debut when readily accounting for Beautiful Illusion by 1 1/2 lengths off a rating of 82.

The runner-up went into the race unbeaten in two starts as a youngster and the pair pulled four lengths clear of the third home Made In Italy who ha also won on her previous start.

Virgin Snow got put up to 92 for that and ran well in Group 3 company when a 2 1/2 length second of five to Nkosikazi over 1m 2f at Newcastle.

She also shaped better than the bare result last time out in a Listed contest over 1m 4f at Newbury when a 3 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Cabaletta off her current rating of 98.

Virgin Snow went second and held every chance approaching the final furlong before weakening late on and losing two places close home.

That trip clearly stretched her so the drop back down to 1m 2f is sure to suit and this class 2 represents a return to calmer waters.

I think there is better to come from Virgin Snow and she should be more than capable of winning races off her current mark.

The hood also now goes on for the first time and Ryan Moore, who ahs an overall strike rate of just over 20 per cent when teaming up with the yard, gets the leg up on her for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Virgin Snow (10/1 bet365 – BOG))