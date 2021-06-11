Desert Emperor appeals at 12s on handicap debut

I think Desert Emperor looks on a potentially lenient mark and is worth a punt at 12/1 in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at York (2.20).

This Ivan Furtado trained four-year-old ha shaped with plenty of promise in three runs, most notably on debut at Newcastle back in February over this trip when a one length fourth of nine to Raymond.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 3lb, has won twice since – landing a class 3 here in the last of those off 84 to now be rated 88.

Desert Emperor backed that up with a solid second to John Gosden’s Aureum, again over 1m 2f, at Chelmsford where he finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of the third home Green Planet who is now rated 78.

He then finished a not knocked about third over 1m at Wolverhampton where he never had the pace to challenge the front pair.

Desert Emperor looks sure to appreciate the step back up in trip here and now makes his handicap debut jn this class 4 off an opening mark of 77.

That looks exploitable in my eyes, especially judged on his aforementioned run behind Raymond and he appeals as the type that will have mote to offer now going down the handicap route for a stable that has been firmly among the winners of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Desert Emperor (12/1 888sport – BOG)