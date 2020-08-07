Red Naomi a play on handicap debut at Sandown

Having shaped with stacks of promise in both her starts, Red Naomi makes plenty of appeal handicap debut in the 4.35 at Sandown today.

In the first of those over 7f at Lingfield, the Ed Walker trained three-year-old filly raced towards the rear before staying on nicely under a considerate ride to be nearest at the finish and beaten 4 1/2 lengths when sixth of 13 to Ligera.

It was a hugely encouraging introduction and Red Naomi has since posted a similar eye-catching effort when fifth of 13 to Sun Bear over 1m at Windsor.

After getting outpaced towards the rear of the field, she kept on steadily from three furlongs out to be gaining at the line and beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

Red Naomi was again not knocked about in any shape or form and now meets the third home Arabic, who finished just over two lengths in front of her after leading and holding every chance of her third start, on 2lb better terms.

That may well been enough to see Red Naomi turn the tables as she looks to have more scope for improvement than Saeed Bin Surroor’s charge.

She appeals as the type to come into her own now going down the handicap route and an opening mark of 75 looks exploitable in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Red Naomi (6/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)