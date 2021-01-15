Will Sport Readers have it off tonight at ROMFORD?

A fabulous ACTION PACKED 12-race card takes place at ROMFORD tonight [Friday] under the lights with the highlight being the semi-finals of the Coral Essex Vase.

Run over a distance of 575 metres, the contest was first run in 1939 and boasts a prize fund of £10,000. Recent winners include Adageo Bob, Bubbly Torpedo, Murrys Act and Droopys Aoife. The 2020 renewal was won by Kimessan Puma.

We’ve previewed the semi-finals with our best bets for all of the action, which includes our NAP and Next Best. So let’s HAVE IT OFF Sport Readers……

6:09: Romford: Aero Rackitup (Trap Three)

A fascinating little opener in which local trainer Nathan Hunt has two live chances. Grays Cup Winner bounced back to form with a smart win last time out, but his stable companion Aero Rackitup is a bitch in the form of her life. A winner of an Open Race before Christmas, she returned to action with a stylish success in an A1 earlier this month and looks the one to beat.

6:28: Romford: HollywoodCoco(Trap Five)

Not much Romford form to go on and with that in mind Hollywood Coco is a tentative pick. She has finished with promise in two runs in Open company at the track and if breaking smartly, she has possibilities here.

6:43: Romford: Droopys Flight (Trap Two)

A talented dog who was unlucky at Romford last time out. Nothing went right for him on that occasion and he has to be of interest following a solid trial time back at the track earlier this month.

6:58: Romford: Over The Bonnet (Trap Two)

Progressive type who did the business nicely in an A2 last time out. This step up to Open company clearly demands more, but she is going the right way and it would be folly to write her off a draw that suits.

7:18: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap One)

Did this column a favour last week with another imperious performance. He has now won three of his last four starts at the track and was impressive on his latest outing. The draw is potentially a slight worry, but he shows such good early that he can negate that issue. He looks one of the best bets of the evening.

7:36: Romford: Signature Dancer (Trap One)

A tricky event. Signature Dancer lacks form around Romford, but his two trial runs at the track have been sparkling. He has clocked decent times on both occasions and has to be of interest despite this being his first experience of an actual race at the Essex venue.

7:56: Romford: Smallmead (Trap Three)

The first semi-final of the Coral Essex Vase. St Leger hero Smallmead was sensational in his opening heat last week with a stunning six and three-quarter length success. He clocked under 24 seconds on that occasion and is the one to beat if in the same form. There are dangers aplenty headed by Antigua Romeo and Newinn Liz, but they will have to take another step forward to defeat Smallmead given his rampant form of late.

8:17: Romford: Aayamza Lexie (Trap One)

The second semi-final could all be about this exciting bitch drawn in the red jacket. She showed electric pace from the boxes in her opening heat and was not for stopping. She posted a solid time on that occasion and breaking from the same trap, she makes plenty of appeal here.

8:38: Romford: Droopys Aoife (Trap One)

An interesting puzzle for punters to solve in the third semi-final. Droopys Aoife was not disgraced when a fine second to Aayamza Lexie last time out and will be suited by trap one. The dangers include Ivy Hill Skyhigh and Desperado Dan who were both beaten favourites last week. However, they now have questions to answer whereas Droopys Aofie shaped well behind the exciting Aayamza Lexie and gets the vote.

8:54: Romford: Chilli Trend (Trap Two)

He shaped with promise dropped back into this grade when only beaten narrowly. A reproduction of that effort gives him leading claims here.

9:12: Romford: Piemans Tom (Trap Four)

A dog who is progressing with every run. He made up good headway after a poor break to score last time out in a performance which was very impressive visually. Given the ground he made up on that occasion, he looks a dog at the top of his game and he can continue the winning run.

9:28: Romford: Magical Firebird (Trap Four)

Was slow away, but still managed to finish a solid second last time out. She clearly needs to break more sharply from the boxes, but that was a fine effort and she makes appeal in the finale.

NAP: 7:18: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap One)

Next Best: 6:09: Romford: Aero Rackitup (Trap Three)