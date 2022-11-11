SCOOP6 £307K Bonus Hunter

A Tote Scoop6 winner who is already £71,000 up after picking six winners last Saturday, now stands a chance at, er, scooping a further £300,000, if he can pick the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham this Saturday (Nov 12th).

The wily Tote account punter from West Sussex is probably going to watch from behind the sofa at home! He commented: “I love jumps racing and to be sat watching ITV as the bet accumulated last weekend was, of course, a huge thrill but now it’s just down to one race and an even bigger pot so I’m going to get my head in the form book. I am analytical by trade so will use a combination of The Opening Show, Racing Post, Timeform, the opinion of friends and a crystal ball to study all the parameters! Then all I can do its watch – or maybe I shouldn’t! Anyway, I’ve already had some luck so the ‘Bonus Race’ will be exactly that. Fingers and toes will be crossed, and I wish the other ticket holder good luck as well.”

The other guy is from Telford (via Mannie Bernstein) & we think will be there on the day.

A big weekend of racing ahead at Cheltenham, with £250k minimum Placepot guarantees each day as well as two Scoop6 bonus hunters looking to win £307k by picking the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup. We also have the Ten to Follow closing at 11am on Saturday.

Minimum Placepot Guarantees

Friday: Cheltenham £250k minimum

Saturday: Cheltenham £250k minimum

Sunday: Cheltenham £250k minimum

Scoop6 on Saturday

The Scoop6 includes 5 out of the 6 ITV races on Saturday, plus the Mares’ Listed Bumper.