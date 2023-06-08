Butler promises to impress in homecoming title CLASH with Windle this Friday evening

Connor Butler has told FIGHT FANS to tune in LIVE AND FREE on Fightzone and BBC iPlayer to watch his European & Commonwealth Flyweight Title CLASH with Matt Windle on Friday evening [June 9] as it promises to be a fight-of-the-year contender.

Liverpudlian Butler takes on Birmingham’s Windle at Liverpool’s Olympia in a hotly anticipated contest for the European Flyweight title, with the scousers Commonwealth Flyweight belt also on the line.

BUTLER unbeaten in 11 (one draw) and is looking like the real deal – after a hugely successful amateur career – since turning pro in 2018. 25yo AKA ‘Top Dog’ has a tough challenge on his hands against Windle though, however the BABY FACED battler says he relishes the challenge ahead. His Brummie OPPO, who is also a professional poet, is a fighter with a reputation for liking a war and is currently riding high after claiming the Commonwealth Light Flyweight crown in his last fight back in October 2022.

“Matt’s a respectful fella, he conducts himself in a good manner and I rate him as an opponent,” Butler told DAILY SPORT Boxing. “He won the Commonwealth (light flyweight) Title in a good performance, and he’s mature at the weight. I’m just looking forward to getting in there with him. I haven’t seen that much of him, I let my coaches do that. I just ask my manager to line the opponents up because I believe the best version of ‘Connor Butler’ beats anyone on the night.

“I’m so thankful to Steve Crump, Dennis Hobson and Stephen Vaughan. They got me in for the Commonwealth against Craig Derbyshire, and now I’m topping the bill in this homecoming fight. Getting in the ring and having these big fights, it’s what I want. I want the big names on my record, the big entertaining fights and to be topping the bill. I want to be putting it all on the line in 50-50 exciting fights, that’s how I want to be remembered.

“One hundred per cent, this’ll be a great fight to watch. I’m always in an entertaining fight, and so is Matt. This is why we’re top of the bill. And then you’ve also got a Scouse derby between Ryan Farrag and Marcel Braithwaite which is another cracker, and there’s also big bangers on the card like James Farrell. Anyone watching this show is going to see good classy boxers, big punchers, entertaining fights, we’ve got it all … and with me and Matt topping the bill, it’s going to be a brilliant night.”

The bill is also sponsored by FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform that puts the user first who like Fightzone are making inroads into new territories.