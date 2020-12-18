This week’s BIG news from BKB tm legends SWEENEY & GEORGE sign new contracts

This week BKB TM legends Jimmy Sweeney and Sean ‘Outlaw’ George have signed new contracts with us.

Jimmy and Sean have been with us from the start and the deals we have handed them are reward for their loyalty and the part they have played in the growth of BKB TM.

Every new sport needs someone at the top to get noticed and respected and for us, that has been Jimmy and Sean.

People who think bareknuckle boxing was for pub brawlers watch them and know it’s not.

They have set the bar high for bareknuckle boxing and everyone who goes into the sport looks up to them – and makes them their target.

Theirs are the scalps every bareknuckle boxer wants.

Jimmy and Sean know that and thrive off the challenge.

By signing up for another three years, they are letting the new generation know they aren’t going anywhere just yet. They are at the top and they are planning to stay there.

Who knows, we might even see Jimmy and Sean have a rematch at some stage ?

Their first fight was the first bareknuckle boxing super fight for more than a century !

It was to decide the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 and Jimmy won a classic by stoppage in the last round.

Sean took the loss well enough, but he’s a fighting man and my guess is that at some point in the future he will be ringing me to ask for a rematch with Jimmy.

Jimmy and Sean have their next fights pencilled in.

Jimmy has the rematch with Ricardo Franco that’s possibly the biggest fight in BKB TM at the moment and there’s also the classic fight between Sean and Dan Chapman to look forward to as well.

Those fights are pencilled in to take place at the end of February.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown