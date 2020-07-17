We could be on the brink of a massive breakthrough for BKB

We have held talks this week with a major British television channel. They have seen and heard what we are all about and say they are “very interested” in broadcasting our shows.

That would be a massive for us.

Currently our shows are screened in more than 20 countries around the world – but not here in Britain.

Stations here have been slow getting on board, but it was the same with UFC all those years ago. Television bosses didn’t realise what was going on.

I know that if we can get this bigger platform, bareknuckle boxing is going to grow and grow. I’ve never heard of anyone leaving one of our shows saying it was boring. Action is guaranteed and I can’t wait to take the sport into Britain’s living rooms.

We agreed a deal with a Chinese television station this week. We’ve already got big followings in countries like the Ukraine and Holland and now China are on board we will have millions watching our next show, on Sunday, September 6.

That shows the universal appeal of combat sports.

Let’s face it, just about every bloke thinks he can have a fight – and 99 per cent of us can’t. We all know people at work or at the local who tell stories of all the fights they’ve won, but in bareknuckle boxing, fighters have to walk the walk. Our fighters go out there and put it all on the line in front of thousands of people. They don’t just talk about it.

We’ve all been in fight or flight situations and that’s why we can all relate to – and respect – bareknuckle fighters.

It takes a lot to do what they do – and not everyone can do it.

Our fighters gained further recognition last week when BoxRec added the results of all our shows to their site.

Anyone who follows boxing knows that BoxRec is the world’s leading site for boxing records and statistics and thanks to the work of George Glinski and Jim Freeman, the records of Jimmy Sweeney and Sean George and every other fighter who’s been part of our story now sit alongside the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown