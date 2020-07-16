Facemasks sold out try BOOTS they said!

By
Barry White
-
0
52
A man from Swansea has ended up in A&E after he could get FACEMASKS anywhere and someone suggested he try BOOTS mean the chemist but he took them literally and put one of his WELLIES over his head and it got stuck.

NHS doctors had to remove the boot in a 2 hour op which had the 60yo farm worker GASPING for breath.

The man who wants to remain anonymous told Daily Sport “I feel a right F**KING idiot now, but they said you can make you own mask and when they said try BOOTS I did.”

Yet another case of people not understanding what to use as a face covering and falling in it.

