The HOTTEST tips for the Greyhound Derby 2020 quarter finals this Saturday

The jewel in the crown of greyhound racing continues tomorrow evening [Saturday] at Nottingham with the 24 dogs battling it out in the quarter-finals of the Star Sports/Arc Greyhound Derby 2020.

The biggest and best competition in the racing calendar, the contest has a rich heritage which dates back to 1927. First held at White City Stadium, the race moved to Wimbledon Stadium in 1985 and then Towcester in 2017, before transferring to Nottingham in 2019.

Only four dogs have won the contest twice, Mick The Miller, Patricias Hope, Rapid Ranger and Westmead Hawk. This year’s event is staged over 500 metres and boasts 96 fantastic entries.

The competition schedule is as follows: Semi Finals (24 October) and Final (31 October).

The three market leaders for the competition Deerjet Sydney, Knocknaboul Syd and Glengar Bale in the final heat.

Four Greyhound Derby Quarter-Finals

8:36: Nottingham: Wolfe (Trap Five) – 11/4

Beware of the Wolfe. This is an interesting heat in which Graham Holland’s dog gets the verdict. He was electric when winning by seven and three-quarter lengths in the opening heat before things went again him last time. He did not have the best of draw there and finished a creditable third. Drawn wider for this assignment, that could stand him in good stead. The main danger is Coolavanny Chick. Unbeaten in her two starts in the competition, she has the perfect draw and if showing good early pace, she can give the Wolfe plenty to think about.

7:34: Nottingham: Southwood Jet (Trap Five) – 7/4 favourite

A confident selection. Southwood Jet has pinged the boxes in two starts in the competition, winning both of his heats by four and three-quarter lengths for Richard Rees. He is drawn in trap five for this contest, but that should not stop him given his electric speed from the traps. If he breaks smartly again in this event, he is quite simply the one they all have to beat and makes plenty of appeal as one of the best bets of the night. Blue Tick George, who is well drawn in trap one can give the selection most to think about.

9:11: Nottingham: Ballydoyle Valor (Trap One) – 5/6 favourite

Another exciting dog trained by Irish maestro Graham Holland. He is unbeaten in the competition so far having won easily on both occasions. This looks a perfect draw and if he can show good early pace from the boxes, he should prove very tough to beat. His latest performance was particularly impressive and came in a good time. With that in mind, he is a confident selection to win this event and book his place in the semi-finals next week.

9:26: Nottingham: Glengar Bale (Trap Five) – 11/4

Another fascinating heat. Glengar Bale is one of three runners in the same quarter-final for Pat Buckley and looks well drawn in trap five. He is unbeaten in the competition so far and displayed a cracking attitude to score in the second round last week. Deerjet Sydney is a definite danger and is also trained by Buckley. The draw in trap one could be a slight concern, but he has displayed electric early pace so far and being drawn on the rails, that might end up even suiting him. He produced the fastest time of the competition last week and has to be feared. Knocknaboul Syd is the general market leader for the Greyhound Derby and has been impressive in his two heats to date and should complete a tricast for Pat Buckley in a thrilling quarter-final heat.

RPGTV Derby Plate Selections

The opening heats of the Racing Post Greyhound TV Derby Plate also get underway on Saturday evening with the competition open to dogs who were eliminated in the first two round of the Greyhound Derby. We have previewed the four races below.

7:34: Nottingham: Catunda Logan (Trap Three) – 5/2

A solid third in the opening round, before meeting all sorts of trouble when finishing fifth last time out. This dog clearly now has knowledge of the track and can make his presence felt.

7:51: Nottingham: Doolin Duke (Trap Four) – 5/2

A fascinating heat in which narrow preference is for Pat Buckley’s dog. He was an impressive winner by 12 and a half-lengths in the opening round, but was a disappointing fourth last week. He is well worth another chance and can regain the winning thread with Bower Luke looking the main danger.

8:06: Nottingham: Faughan Rebel (Trap Six) – 9/4

Slightly disappointing when only fourth in his opening Derby heat, but is better than he showed on that occasion and is given another chance here.

8:21: Nottingham: Ballyard Ricki (Trap Four) – 2/1

An exciting talent for Nathan Hunt. He was very unlucky in his Derby heat in which he lost all chance at the start when he met interference. He has since posted a smart trial time back at the track and looks well-drawn. With that in mind, he makes plenty of appeal to land this heat.

NAP: 9:11: Nottingham: Ballydoyle Valor (Trap One) – 5/6 favourite

Next Best: 7:34: Nottingham: Southwood Jet (Trap Five) – 7/4 favourite