Dolos a punt at 7s in Peterborough Chase

Having shaped really well on seasonal reappearance, I think Dolos looks decent value at 7/1 in the Grade 2 Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham today (1.50).

This Paul Nicholls trained seven-year-old has a strike rate of 25 per cent over the larger obstacles having won four times and been placed on five occasions in 16 starts.

He ran very well in last year’s Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter when beaten just over two lengths into second by Janika and went on to put in a fine weight carrying performance two starts later when landing a class 2 handicap at Sandown.

Dolos travelled strongly throughout under 11st 12lb and after being two lengthsclear at the last idled on the run-in but was always doing enough in beating First Flow by 1/2 a length.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 17lb, is unbeaten in four subsequent starts and now rated 154. The pair also pulled 14 lengths clear of the third home, so that gives the form a really solid look.

Dolos was then not at his best next time up at Doncaster, but there was lots to like about his return to action here back in October on his first start since undergoing wind surgery when a keeping on 9 1/2 length fourth of 13 to Rouge Vif.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 5lb, has since run well to finish third in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Sandown off an official rating of 164 – so that again gives the form a decent look.

Dolos is also entitled to strip fitter for that and a his rating of 16o is the highest in this eight-runner line-up.

He also looks well worth another crack at this trip and Harry Cobden has a 30 per cent strike rate on him, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dolos (7/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)