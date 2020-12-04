YOU must have read about what we’ve been up to. . .

It’s been everywhere.

On television and websites, in newspapers . . .

Ring legends Evander Holyfield and Glenn McCrory look set to box on one of our shows next year.

I’ve spoken to both fighters, both want it – and we want to put it on!

That is an event that will have a worldwide audience and what an opportunity for our fighters!

Glenn and Evander will be boxing with gloves on, but the intention is to fill the undercard with BKB fighters.

As Glenn himself said, this event can gain our sport a whole new generation of fans.

I’m convinced that once everyone sees our fights they will want to see more.

What an occasion it promises to be.

Anyone who follows boxing knows Holyfield is an all-time great and Glenn had a great career himself, culminating in being the first Geordie to win a world boxing title.

That win over Patrick Lumumba made Glenn a national hero.

In those days, there would be only two or three world-title fights involving Brits every year and when Glenn, Terry Marsh and Lloyd Honeyghan won world titles, it was front-page news.

Glenn has been a regular at our shows for several years now and was at ringside for last week’s BKB Lockdown show.

It was such hard work to get the show on – but I’m glad we got there in the end because it was a great night.

We had some really good fights and the top-of-the-bill scrap couldn’t have been any closer.

Hall-of-Famer Sean ‘Outlaw’ George became a British champion at three weights with the closest of close points wins over Dean ‘Smudger’ Smith.

Both were on the floor in a jaw-dropping second round and they kept matching each other punch for punch until the final bell.

That’s what you get in BKB. No journeymen, no mismatches, just hard, honest fights – and loads of knockdowns.

We haven’t got a date finalised yet, but it looks as though we will be returning in January or February next year and fingers crossed, we will have a crowd there to see it.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown