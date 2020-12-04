Birthday Boobs with your resident agony aunt

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Mrs won’t go down on my hairy package!

Dear Lola,

My girlfriend won’t give me a blowjob until I shave my manhood! I’ve never had any complaints before but she says that most guys she’s slept with have tidied up their man-gardens and “everyone does it these days”. What do you think? What can I use that won’t chop my bollocks off in the process?

Mo, Derby.

Lola says: She’s right, it’s certainly becoming more common for guys to trim their bush as it has been for woman over the last few decades. There are electric razors aimed directly at men for this very purpose – companies like Manscaped, Balls and Smooth Nuts have been around for a couple of years now to take advantage of the trend. I certainly prefer getting to grips with a smooth shaft and balls rather than a mouth full of pubes!

Feelings for my sugar baby?

Dear Lola,

I joined a website looking for a younger, glamourous women to spoil since retirement and divorce left me with a bit of money and a lot of spare time. I met a stunning blonde for a number of dates before lockdown and got to know her well. She’s in her 20’s and I’m almost 60 but I think I’ve developed feelings for her and don’t know what to do! I fear she might not want to see me again if I tell her.

John, 59, Oxford

Lola says: As your sugar baby joined a website designed exactly for meeting wealthy, older gentlemen, I’m sure she won’t mind hearing that you’ve been enjoying her time and want to see where things lead in the future. Be prepared that she might only want to continue to enjoying your generosity and not a physical or romantic relationship. I, on the other hand, would love a hot, rich older guy to treat me! Apply through my channels below :)

