Equidae taken to cash-in on class drop

In the 7f handicap at Southwell today (3.45), Equidae looks decent value at 11/2 now dropped back down in class.

This Iain Jardine trained six-year-old is a four-time winner at the venue and three of those successes have come over the trip of this.

In the last of those back in November he rallied gamely to beat Young John by a nose in a class 5 off a mark.

He was then far from disgraced when third in the same grade over CD off 67 and also posted a decent effort in another class 5 here last time out when third to Daafr, who has scored again since, off 67.

Equidae is now able to race off 65, just 2lb higher than when last victorious, and drops into class 6 company in which he has a 20 per cent strike rate.

It makes him a big player in my eyes in the hands of Andrew Mullen who gets a good tune out of him, so everything points to a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Equidae (11/2 bet365 – BOG)