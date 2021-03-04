Black Centaur the standout bet at Taunton

On today’s card at Taunton, Black Centaur rates the standout bet at 7/2 in the 3m handicap hurdle (4.12).

This eight-year-old won his sole start in an Irish Point and was then well-beaten in three starts over hurdles after joining Colin Tizzard – albeit the first two of those were behind subsequent Stayers’ Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar and Grade 1 scorer Reserve Tank.

He then joined Rovert Walford and was well-beaten in two novice chases having been allotted and opening mark of 108.

Following 308 days on the sidelines he then didn’t go unbacked on debut for Chris Gordon when sixth of nine at Plumpton, before again attracting support and sent off co-favourite last time out at Hereford when posting a much improved effort when second of eight to Ratfacemcdougal off 101.

Black Centaur made headway from off the pace to chase the clear leader three from home and then stuck to the task well to be beaten three lengths.

The front two pulled 16 lengths clear of the third home Royal Claret and that one has since landed a class 3 at Herford.

Lugg River, who finished a further 29 lengths behind in fourth, also ran well next time up when third at Carlisle.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this same grade class 4 affair and Black Centaur is able to race in it off just 1lb higher.

Josh Moore, who partnered him for the first time that day, is also once again in the saddle and boasts a strike rate of just over 31 per cenet when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months.

So taking everything into account, Black Centaur looks to have lots going for him in what looks a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Black Centaur (7/2 888sport – BOG)