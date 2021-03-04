Calipso Collonges fancied for Forbra Gold Cup glory

On the back of an improved effort last time out, Calipso Collonges makes plenty of appeal now dropped back in grade in the extended 2m 7f Forbra Gold Cup Handicap Chase on today’s card at Ludlow (2.05).

That came in a class 2 at Sandown where the Olly Murphy trained nine-year-old was held-up off the pace before keeping on for pressure to finish a 9 1/4 length third of seven to Deise Aba off a mark of 130.

Prior to that Calipso Collonges had run in two Grade 3 handicaps off 133, finishing fourth in the Becher at Aintree following 350 days on the sidelines before being pulled-up in the Welsh National at Chepstow.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off 128, just 1lb higher than when last successful and 2lb lower than when runner-up in the 2019 running of this contest.

It gives Calipso Collonges a big shout at the weights if building on his latest effort, especially if taking into account the 3lb claim of Fergus Gregory who has won twice and been placed once in five starts on him.

Calipso Collonges has also won once and been placed once in just three starts in the grade, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Calipso Collonges (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)