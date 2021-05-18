Blame Culture at bets at 8s under Bass

In the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (3.40), Blame Culture looks weighted to go well and worth siding with at 8/1.

This George Margarson trained six-year-old is not the easiest to win with but has scored twice and been placed once in five starts over course and distance.

The two successes came back in 2019 when he landed a class 5 off a mark of 77 and a class 4 by a neck off the same rating.

Blame Culture also ran well in a class 4 over course and distance when beaten a head off 77 and posted a couple of solid efforts last year when runner-up off 79 and 80 in class 4 contests at Lingfield and Chelmsford.

He is now able to race in this class 5 affair off 71 and that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form under George Bass who also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Blame Culture (8/1 bet365 – BOG)