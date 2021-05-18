Ooh Is It has lots going for him at Wolves

In the 5f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (1.55), Ooh Is It is a strong fancy at 3/1 to open his account.

This David Evans trained three-year-old shaped with promise in two of his three starts as a juvenile, most notably on debut at Lingfield where he dwelt at the start before keeping on to finish a 5 3/4 length fourth of eight to Breath Of Sun.

The winner went on to follow-up before finishing third of four in a class 4 contest on handicap debut off a mark of 85.

Mummy Bear, who came second, has also scored since whilst the third home The Hulk has also gone on to bag a brace of successes and ran in a class 4 last time out off 83.

That gives the form a strong look and Ooh Is It comes into this having been dropped a pound after finishing a solid third at Chepstow on soft ground where he showed plenty of early dash before weakening late on.

The drop back to the minimum trip here looks sure to suit judged on that and Ooh Is It has shown enough to suggest that he is capable of winning a class 6 contest of this nature off his current rating of 61.

With William Buick booked to do the steering for the first time, I think Ooh Is It has lots going for him and could prove hard to peg back is breaking well from stall one now fitted with the visor for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Ooh Is It (3/1 bet365 – BOG)