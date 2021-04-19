Wemyss Point a punt at Ponte

In the 2m 5f handicap on today’s card at Pontefract (2.00), Wemyss Point looks worth a punt in what looks a very winnable contest lacking any real strength in depth.

This Phil Kirby trained nine-year-old has just one success to his name on the level. That came over this course and distance back in 2018 where he stayed on gamely to score by a head off a mark of 68.

Wemyss Point has since won twice over hurdles and although disappointing last time out in that sphere had previously run well to make the frame in three starts of the flat.

All those races came over 2m and he was doing all his best work at the finish in each, so the step back up to this marathon trip is certainly in his favour.

They also came off his current mark of 60, so Wemyss Point is clearly weighted to go in again and his course winning form in this is a major plus.

Hence, in a race where it is hard to make a case for the majority of the runners, he very much looks the one to be on in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Wemyss Point (100/30 bet365 -BOG)