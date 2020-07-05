Blue Skyline an each-way bet at 20/1 on handicap debut

I put up Blue Skyline as a horse to follow this season, so at 20/1 he looks worth an each-way play on handicap debut in the 5.10 at Sandown today.

This David Elsworth trained three-year-old had three quick runs at the back end of last season and shaped with plenty of promise in the first two of those.

On debut at Kempton he was a big eye-catcher when fifth of 10 to Higher Kingdom when running green and hnaging right two from home before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beat 5 3/4 lengths.

The winner looks a smart sort and the runner-up Star Of Wells, who finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of him, is now rated 74 and finished an 8 3/4 length fifth if eight to subsequent dual Group 1 winner and 2000 Guineas vicor Kameko on debut at Sandown when sent off favourite.

Blue Skyline then duly improved for the experience when a solid third of 11 to John Gosden’s King Leonidas over 7f at Newmarket.

After being held-up, he took up the running a furlong from home before being soon headed and staying on at the same pace to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner is an exciting prospect who has since scored in terrific style at Newmarket this season and fisnihed sixth in a Group 3 to be rated 100, whilst the runner-up Evening Sun also scored on return to action an is now rated 88.

Although Blue Skyline then disappointed when sent off favourite and finishing an eight length seven of 10 to Tuscan Gaze at the same venue, there were excuses as he was found to have lost his right hind shoe.

Those races all came within a space of 23 days so Elsworth was clearly keen to get Blue Skyline qualified for handicaps ahead of this campaign.

An opening mark of 77 looks exploitable in my eyes, especilaly on his third to King Leonidas, and this stiff 7f should suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Blue Skyline (20/1 bet365, Ladbrokes – BOG)