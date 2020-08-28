Blue Skyline makes plenty of appeal under Moore

Having run really well last time out and been eased further in the weights, Blue Skyline makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 4.15 at Newmarket today now partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time.

This David Elsworth trained three-year-old, who I put up as one of my horses to follow this season, had three quick runs at the back end of last year and shaped with plenty of promise in the first two of those.

On debut at Kempton he was a big eye-catcher when fifth of 10 to Higher Kingdom when running green and hanging right two from home before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beat 5 3/4 lengths.

Blue Skyline then duly improved for the experience when a solid third of 11 to John Gosden’s King Leonidas over 7f at this venue on soft ground.

After being held-up, he took up the running a furlong from home before being soon headed and staying on at the same pace to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner as since scored in terrific style here this season and finished sixth in a Group 3 to be rated 100, whilst the runner-up Evening Sun also scored on return to action and has been placed twice since to now be rated 88.

Mafia Power, who came fourth, has also won off 74 and ran off 85 when last seen in action.

That gives the form a solid look and Blue Skyline allotted what looked an exploitable opening mark of 77 on the back of those efforts.

After failing to trouble the judge on his first two two starts this season, Blue Skyline posted an improved effort earlier in the month over 1m at Kempton when third of 14 to Hurricane Alex where he forced a strong pace and stuck to the task well when headed to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths off 71.

He is now able to race off 1lb lower (70), and that makes him a big player at the weights in my eyes if building on that now dropped back to 7f.

The booking of Moore also catches the eye as he has an overall strike rate of just over 21 per cent when teaming up with the yard but hasn’t ridden for it in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Blue Skyline (13/2 bet365 – BOG)