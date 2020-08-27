Cowboy of the year 2020 revealed by online builders website

Daily Sport can reveal Jimmy Morris from Telford as Britain’s worst builder 2020 as voted for on website CompareTheCowboys.net after an eye watering 2,500 complaints from unsatisfied customers in the past 12 months.

We reveal 2 of his most talked about jobs to date and speak to the man himself. Who claims to be a top craftsman who’s family have been master builders since 1751.

Jimmy [Morris] told Daily Sport “I don’t know what all the fuss is about I good job for a fair price and these tight f**kers just want don’t want to pay.”

Well the photos show a different story Jimmy with Mrs Blackman of Telford’s crooked chimney stack and disa-pointing and Mr Rogers with his head sticking out of the hole in his so-called new roof.

Trading standards refused to comment on an ongoing investigation but off the record said “We know COWBOY Jimmy very well.”

Daily Sport have since learned that Morris has featured on everything TV show from ‘Builders form Hell’ to ‘’Rogue Traders’ to ‘The Cook Report’.