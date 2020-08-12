Blue Skyline worth siding with at 12s

Having been eased further in the weights, I think Blue Skyline looks worth a bet at 12/1 in the 4.20 at Kempton today.

This David Elsworth trained three-year-old, who I put up as one of my horses to follow this season, had three quick runs at the back end of last year and shaped with plenty of promise in the first two of those.

On debut at Kempton he was a big eye-catcher when fifth of 10 to Higher Kingdom when running green and hanging right two from home before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beat 5 3/4 lengths.

Blue Skyline then duly improved for the experience when a solid third of 11 to John Gosden’s King Leonidas over 7f at Newmarket.

After being held-up, he took up the running a furlong from home before being soon headed and staying on at the same pace to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner is an exciting prospect who has since scored in terrific style at Newmarket this season and finished sixth in a Group 3 to be rated 100, whilst the runner-up Evening Sun also scored on return to action and has been placed twice since to now be rated 88.

Although Blue Skyline then disappointed when sent off favourite and finishing an eight length seven of 10 to Tuscan Gaze at the same venue, there were excuses as he was found to have lost his right hind shoe.

He was allotted what looked an exploitable opening mark of 77 on the back of those efforts but has failed to trouble the judge in two starts this season.

However, he did shape better in the last of those at Newmarket when leading two from home until getting headed at the furlong marker and weakening to finish a 6 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Turntable off 74.

That was a step in the right direction, so if building on it Blue Skyline looks a player here off a mark of 71 having been dropped another 3lb

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Blue Skyline (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)