Rapid Applause appeals each-way at 28/1

Given that he is lurking on a dangerous mark, Rapid Applause looks worth an each-way play at 28/1 in the 5f handicap at Beverley today (3.40).

This Mick Easterby trained seven-year-old won a class 5 over course and distance back in April 2018 off a mark of 76 and went on to follow-up in a class 4 at Hamilton off 84.

He also ran well to be placed three starts later off 91 in a class 2 optional claimer at Haydock and his best effort last year came when a staying on 4 1/4 length ninth of 24 to Golden Apollo in the class 2 Ayr Silver Cup off 87.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 4 affair and Rapid Applause is able to race in it off a reduced rating of 76.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form if putting his best foot forward.

This is also his second start of the season and he has a decent record second time up following a break.

Rapid Applause is also one from four in the grade and Nathan Evans partnered him to both his aforementioned successes and is once again in the saddle.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rapid Applause (28/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)