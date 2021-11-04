Bob Baffert Is Back

It seems pretty obvious to me that Knicks Go will be the favourite when the stalls open for the last race at 12.40am Sunday our time and understandably so, but are we forgetting the (disgraced) Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit – and is that a huge mistake.

Remembering that the drugs he allegedly had in him are not seen as performance enhancing his win should be there in the formbook for all to see, and although only third in the Preakness, eh has won both starts since and is a decent sort on his day. Do note that trainer Bob Baffert has won four of the last seven of these with horses of the calibre of American Pharoah and Arrogate and will know exactly what he needs to make it number five this morning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Medina Spirit 12.40am Del Mar (USA) 15/2 William Hill