Japanese Raider May Come Out On Top

With way too may odds on shots that I simply cannot knowingly give out to the poor unsuspecting public, it has been a bit of a struggle to find out trio of tempters this Saturday, but thankfully we now live in a big wide world of horse racing, and the Breeders Cup at Del Mar have come to my rescue.

Two of my three bets will be on American soil this week but they are all on TV in the evening so why do settle down and enjoy, with the prospect of a winner to two added in to the equation.

You may expect them both to be British but no, my first option is a Japanese trained and owned Loves Only You who is out in the Breeders Cup Filly And Mares Turf at 8.59pm. She won the valuable QEII Cup at Sha Tin in Hong King in April and was not seen again until her recent second to Sodashi at Sapporo when sent off odds on, but my friends at trackside in America tell me she looks honed to the minute now and if that is the case, she has an each way opportunity here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Loves Only You 8.59pm Del Mar 9/2 Bet365