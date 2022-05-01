Bob Worth More Than A Shilling

We leave no stone unturned in our search for winners here at the Daily Sport and to my own amazement, my first suggestions runs in a selling handicap hurdle at Fakenham. He may be a ten-year-old now, but Hey Bob still retains plenty of ability, winning a better race at Sedgefield last time out fairly comfortably after making all the running. He does have a further 5lb from the handicapper this afternoon but is the only in-form option in the field of nine, with The Flying Sofa taken to follow him home as he returns to hurdles for the Moore’s.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hey Bob 2.00pm Fakenham 11/4 Bet365, William Hill, and Betfair