No Luck Needed – Touch Wood

You know it isn’t the best of days when your only suggestion on the Flat races on the all-weather, but off to Lingfield we go when Touch Wood returns to the track in the 4.00pm.

With the Charlie Hills horses in good form there is every chance he can go one better than his neck second last time out on his first start since October when sent off odds-on and letting his supporters down. He was in front at the furlong pole that day, suggesting the drop back in trip is just what the Doctor ordered, and with William Buick in the saddle, he could go one better here off the same handicap mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Touch Wood 4.00pm Lingfield 6/4 most bookmakers