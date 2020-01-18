Bold Plan the ace in the pack at Ascot

Having bolted up last time out, Bold Plan is fancied to defy a rise in the weights and follow-up in the Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Ascot today (2.25).

This lightly-raced Evan Williams trained five-year-old has had just six starts over hurdles and shaped really well on the second of those when a 10-length third of 13 to Rouge Vif at Southwell.

The winner is a useful sort who went on to land a Grade 2 at Kelso and finish a fine third to Felix Desjy in an Aintree Grade 1 off an official rating of 142.

Bold Plan went on to score over hurdles next time up at Taunton when keeping on strongly on soft ground to beat Southfield Stone by 1 1/4 lengths.

Although receiving 7lb from the runner-up, that Paul Nicholls inmate went on to land a Grade 2 next time up to be rated 148.

He then went on to round off the campaign with a solid staying on nine-length second of 18 to Poker Play on handicap debut at Uttoxeter.

Bold Plan was sent off a well-backed 7/1 shot for the valuable Grade 3 Silver Trophy at Chepstow n the back of those efforts, but shaped as if badly needing the run in finishing a well-beaten 10th of 16 to Flash The Steel.

Hee then showed the benefit of that outing when landing a gamble in a competitive 12-runner class 2 handicap at Haydock.

After being held-up towards the rear under a confident Robbie Power, Bold Pan made stealthy headway three form home. He then went second after the last and stayed on pwoerfully to win going away by 2 1/2 lengths from Whoshothesherriff.

I thiugh he was value for much more than the winning margin and the runner-up has since come out and run very well to finish fifth of 13 to Not So Sleepy in the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy at this venue.

It gives the form a solid look, so a 10lb rise to a mark of 140 may not be enough to stop the progressive and unexposed Bold Pan going in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bold Plan (3/1 BetVictor, Unibet – BOG)