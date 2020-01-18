Happy Diva appeals at 7s

Happy Diva has been in fine form this season and looks decent value at 7/1 top defy career-high mark in the class 2 2m 5f bet365 Handicap Chase at Adscot today (3.00).

This Kerry Lee trained seveneb-year-old is a toigh and cosistent mare who has won once and been placed once in two starts over course and distance.

The placed effort came in this 12 months ago where Happy Diva lost second close home to finish a 22 length third of 10 to Cyrname off a rating of 142.

Happy Diva has to race in thios year’s renewal off 7lb higher, but now drops back in grade having run really well of her current rating of 149 when beaten just a head by Lady Buttons in a Listed contest at Doncaster where she had Grade 1 winner La Bague Au Roi just over a length behind in third.

Prior to that Happy Diva had shown trmendous battling qualities to beat Berlan D’as in the ultra-competitive Grade 2 BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The third home Warthog, who was beaten a further eight lengths in receipt of 6lb from Happy Diva, went on to land the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup – so that gives the form a solid look.

Happy Diva also has a sound jumper with proven form on testing ground and goes extremely well for Richard Patrick who takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Happy Diva (7/1 bet365, BetVictor, Coral – BOG)