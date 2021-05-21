Class-dropping Mick handicapped to strike at Catterick

Now dropped back in class and trip, Ey Up Its Mick looks to hold leading claims of getting back on the scoresheet in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Catterick (6.50).

This Tony Coyle trained five-year-old won twice last season and also posted a number of solid efforts in defeat to make the frame.

After landing a class 5 at Haydock on soft ground over this trip at Haydock off 60, Ey Up Its Mick followed-up in the same grade over 6f on good-to-soft at Hamilton when scoring by two lengths off 67.

He went on to finish a fine second in a class 5 at Redcar on soft ground off 72 and also hit the frame on three occasions in class 4 contests off 73,72 and 73 on ground with soft in the description.

Ey Up Its Mick comes into this on the back of two runs this season and shaped quite nicely in the last of those over 7f on heavy ground at Haydock when an 11 length fourth of nine to Boardman – an easy winner again since – off 70.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off 2lb lower and his revised rating of 68 is just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

It gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form on ground which is ideal and Ey Up Its Mick has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade (three from nine).

So with the drop back to 6f also in his favour and the blinkers back on, everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ey Up Its Mick (4/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)